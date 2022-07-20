Chicago teen dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago teen died after going under the water in a swimming pond at a campground in Wisconsin Tuesday, authorities said.Authorities received an emergency call at about 5:42 p.m. from the Smokey Hollow Campground in Lodi, Wisconsin, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.Deputies, Lodi Fire, and EMS responded to the scene and the Columbia County Sheriff's Dive Team was summoned.About 50 minutes later, the teen was located and removed from the pond. The teen was transported to a hospital, but did not survive.The sheriff's office said, "Thank you to all the first responders, citizens, and the members of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Dive Team for their efforts."Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."