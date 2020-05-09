Chicago girl, 13, missing for weeks may need medical attention, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old Chicago girl has been missing for weeks, and her mother is pleading the public to help find her.
Marshae Rogers is known to frequent the area around 69th St. between S Damen Ave. and S Hoyne Ave. on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. She's been missing for roughly a month and a half, according to her mother.
"It's been 49 days," said Ferneatress Smith, Marshae's mother. "I can't sleep. I jump up in my sleep. I need my daughter home."
Smith called for help returning Marshae home safely at a press conference Saturday. Violence Interrupters President Tio Hardiman and Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois President Eric Russell hosted the event.
Chicago police said Marshae may need medical attention.
