Chicago girl, 13, missing for weeks may need medical attention, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old Chicago girl has been missing for weeks, and her mother is pleading the public to help find her.Marshae Rogers is known to frequent the area around 69th St. between S Damen Ave. and S Hoyne Ave. on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. She's been missing for roughly a month and a half, according to her mother."It's been 49 days," said Ferneatress Smith, Marshae's mother. "I can't sleep. I jump up in my sleep. I need my daughter home."Smith called for help returning Marshae home safely at a press conference Saturday. Violence Interrupters President Tio Hardiman and Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois President Eric Russell hosted the event.Chicago police said Marshae may need medical attention.