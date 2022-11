Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for its 88th year

The parade steps off at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is back for its 88th year!

The parade goes down State Street.

"We've got a couple new partners this year, we'll have a NASCAR float," said Ashley Berry, a volunteer and the street host for the parade. "Everyone's always asking about the balloons. We do have some balloons, they're cold air balloons with some crowd favorites. We'll have Fred Flintstone and Felix the Cat, Scooby Doo."

The parade steps off at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.