Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade to march down State Street for 88th year

Thousands of people are expected to line State Street in the Loop to celebrate the 88th year of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people are expected to line State Street in the Loop to celebrate the 88th year of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year, nearly 100 Parade participants, including U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division, top marching bands from 16 high schools and universities, 29 colorful multi-cultural groups representing Chicago's neighborhoods, 10 festive floats; five equestrian groups, and six character balloons, plus over a thousand volunteers, are all expected to take part.

The parade will travel north on State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph.

"We've got a couple new partners this year, we'll have a NASCAR float," said Ashley Berry, a volunteer and the street host for the parade. "Everyone's always asking about the balloons. We do have some balloons, they're cold air balloons with some crowd favorites. We'll have Fred Flintstone and Felix the Cat, Scooby Doo."

The parade starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m. Keep in mind there will be street closures and parking restrictions, from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. You are encouraged to use public transportation.