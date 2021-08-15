Chicago Theatre reopens with Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Plenty of people have been seen taking photos with the iconic Chicago Theatre marquee over the past year, but for the first time since March 2020, there was a line of fans ready to rock Saturday night."Exciting. It's about time," said concertgoer Chis Williams. "I've been missing it so much."The concert tee-shirts and concert crowds are back on State Street, welcoming back music lovers inside the Chicago theater to see the Pink Floyd tribute band "Brit Floyd.""I like it, it's epic," said fellow concertgoer Theresa Monchunski.The theater's reopening comes amid a new wave of COVID cases and rising concerns about the Delta variant, with some people masked up outside before the show."We continue to absolutely recommend that all festivals and large event organizers require all attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID, or have a negative COVID test," Chicago's top doctor, Allison Arwady, said earlier this week. "We also are continuing to obviously recommend wearing the mask indoors right now, regardless of vaccination status, not forever but while we get through this delta surge."However, for now, that's just guidance from city officials.As for Saturday night's show, the 3,600 seat theater said it's open at full capacity. They also were not requiring proof of vaccination or negative testing, and masks were only recommended for the unvaccinated -- despite health officials recommending universal indoor masking."There's no way of really actually knowing but I'm hoping that everybody's just gonna be on their best honor," Monchunski said.Other music halls, restaurants and bars are among the businesses tightening their COVID-19 precautions in recent weeks.On the North Side, the Metro, Roscoe's Tavern and Kingston Mines all adopted some form of vaccine mandate. The Blues Bar is also requiring masks.Meanwhile, fans were able to "Bear Down" at Soldier Field for the first time since the start of the pandemic.No masks, vaccine or testing mandates were required there either, but we know from health officials that outdoor events are broadly safer than indoor ones.