Chicago to spend $2.5 million to settle 2 police lawsuits

Both settlements are expected to be approved Monday by the Chicago City Council's Finance Committee, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
A $1.3 million settlement would go to the family of Tevin Jones-Rogers, 18, who died during an April 2017 police pursuit.
Officers were responding to a call of shots fired sand began pursuing a car that had been reported stolen, ran a red light and struck Jones-Roger's car, sending it into a third car. Jones-Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second settlement, for $1.2 million, would go to the family of 24-year-old Heriberto Godinez, who died in police custody in July 2015.
Video, documents released in Heriberto Godinez death in CPD custody
Godinez had been arrested while burglarizing a garage. Police dashcam footage showed Godinez flailing on the pavement in an alley with his hands restrained behind his back. The footage showed him trying to move away from a car, and an officer puts a foot on his neck for about two seconds.
Paramedics later found Godinez unresponsive in the back of a police van. The Cook County medical examiner's office concluded Godinez died of cocaine and alcohol poisoning with physical stress from his restraints listed as "a significant contributing factor."