chicago police department

Chicago to spend $2.5 million to settle 2 police lawsuits

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago will spend $2.5 million to settle lawsuits filed over the deaths of two young people because of alleged police wrongdoing.

Both settlements are expected to be approved Monday by the Chicago City Council's Finance Committee, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A $1.3 million settlement would go to the family of Tevin Jones-Rogers, 18, who died during an April 2017 police pursuit.
EMBED More News Videos

A teen was at a red light when another car crashed into him on Chicago's Far South Side.



Officers were responding to a call of shots fired sand began pursuing a car that had been reported stolen, ran a red light and struck Jones-Roger's car, sending it into a third car. Jones-Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second settlement, for $1.2 million, would go to the family of 24-year-old Heriberto Godinez, who died in police custody in July 2015.

Video, documents released in Heriberto Godinez death in CPD custody
EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam video was released from the night that Heriberto Godinez died.



Godinez had been arrested while burglarizing a garage. Police dashcam footage showed Godinez flailing on the pavement in an alley with his hands restrained behind his back. The footage showed him trying to move away from a car, and an officer puts a foot on his neck for about two seconds.

Paramedics later found Godinez unresponsive in the back of a police van. The Cook County medical examiner's office concluded Godinez died of cocaine and alcohol poisoning with physical stress from his restraints listed as "a significant contributing factor."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lawsuitsettlementchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
'It's really time for us to move on,' Lightfoot says about Eddie Johnson's firing
Man body-slammed by CPD remains jailed for violating parole
1 shot, injured by police during 'armed encounter' in East Garfield park
Fred Hampton remembered on 50th anniversary of death in CPD raid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, including active shooter, at Florida Navy base
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on way home from watching Bears game, suspect charged with DUI
NB Red Line service resumes after man stabbed at CTA Fullerton station
'We have significant leads': Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed Orland Park educator
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Show More
Puppy stolen from South Loop adoption center found safe
Masked home invaders force family into basement of Hammond home at gunpoint
Black Fire Brigade trains Chicago youth for fire rescue careers
Community defends Crystal Lake student detained by ICE
Man wore ankle monitor as he killed ex; was anyone tracking it?
More TOP STORIES News