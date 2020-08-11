EF-1 tornado confirmed in Rogers Park during derecho event, NWS says

We have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph and path length of 3 miles touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/oZ4Z2EEYe0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

A line of strong storms with extremely strong winds led to widespread reports of damage in the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

Severe storms and extremely strong winds downed a massive tree in Lincoln Park Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a small tornado touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side before moving over Lake Michigan and becoming a waterspout.The weather service classified the storm as an EF-1 tornado after surveying the damage. Estimated peak winds reached 110 mph and stretched three miles, according to a tweet.As residents emerged to begin cleaning up, Jarvis Avenue was nearly impossible to navigate. The street is a tangled mess of gigantic trees, with many uprooted and splintered.Wendy Istvanick hunkered down on her ground floor as the tornado passed overhead Monday."I grew up in Wisconsin, heard tornadoes come through - like a roof blown off here and there - but never saw anything quite like this," she said."you never think you're going to get a tornado in Chicago," said fellow resident Brent Caburnay.Caburnay said it didn't take long for the storm to move through, but it left a lot of damage on Fargo Avenue."You could hear this uproar of wind and it came from, just, below and started moving everything up," he said.Residents in the epicenter on Jarvis said they are still finding it hard to believe they experienced a tornado.Victoria Lockhart said when the weather took a quick turn for the worse right at 4 p.m., she grabbed her family and sheltered in the bathroom."We tried to make it to the basement, but by the time we got close to the backroom door, the wind started coming in so we couldn't even make it there," she said.Volunteers with a group called My Block, My Hood, My City hit the streets to help clean up along Jarvis, bringing others from all over Chicago to help with them. Several city blocks were covered in debris."We're really just trying to clear out the sidewalks, things that we the city can't necessarily get to right away," volunteer Molly Frank said. "[There is] a lot of elderly people in the neighborhood, so doing what we can.""I love their mission and I haven't done any volunteer work for them, but having seen it and having time, I thought it would be a good idea to come out and try to help," said Kathy Maloney."I know that there's a lot of areas affected right now and we can make kind of a small difference," said fellow volunteer Kali Ulmer."When you're with people and you're helping people, you just do better. It means a lot to both of us. We just wanted to help," said Beth Farrell.The storm that whipped through Chicago brought winds that topped 80 miles per hour. During the height of it, video shows parts of a roof blowing off a building north of Addison near Lake Shore Drive.Several old trees also came down in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. One of them uprooted the sidewalk and fell on top of a few parked cars."It's a car," said Efram Simon, whose Jeep cushioned the landing for a large tree near Byron and Wayne. "You can get insurance to take care of any of the damages. Most important thing is that no one's hurt, no one's injured."