Multiple Illinois tornadoes, including EF-1 in Rogers Park, confirmed during derecho event, NWS says

We have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph and path length of 3 miles touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/oZ4Z2EEYe0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

We have confirmed that a brief EF-0 with peak winds of 75 mph and path length of 1.5 miles hit the southwest side of Rockford yesterday, 8/10/2020. Damage was confined to trees. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/OS1jznZVTc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

We have confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 90 mph and path length of 3.75 miles touched down near Spring Grove, IL and ended near Camp Lake, Wisconsin during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. Many thanks to @NWSMKX for their help surveying. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/YtTn1pIcyn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

We confirmed a very brief EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph and path length of 0.3 miles touched down in Wheaton and produced damage on the campus of Wheaton College during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/g7mA2k95Wb — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

We confirmed an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph and path length of 2.1 miles touched down on the north side of Lombard during the 8/10/2020 derecho event. The same circulation had produced the brief EF-1 tornado in Wheaton, earlier. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/6nGCzNDNNb — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2020

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in the greater Chicago area Monday.

WATCH: High winds down signs, trees, damage buildings

A line of strong storms with extremely strong winds led to widespread reports of damage in the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

As volunteers and neighbors continue to remove tornado debris from the streets and sidewalks of Rogers Park one couple is waiting things out.

WATCH: Storm downs massive tree in Lincoln Park

Severe storms and extremely strong winds downed a massive tree in Lincoln Park Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a small tornado touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side before moving over Lake Michigan and becoming a waterspout.The weather service classified the storm as an EF-1 tornado after surveying the damage. Estimated peak winds reached 110 mph and stretched three miles, according to a tweet.The last EF-1 tornado in Chicago was on May 29, 1983, on the city's Southwest Side, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott. The storm started near South Pulaski and West 31st Street and traveled NE for three miles.Five other tornadoes were also recorded in the greater Chicago area Monday by the NWS. An EF-1 with winds up to 90 mph touched down in Lake County and traveled 3.75 miles over state lines to Kenosha County in Wisconsin. At the same time, an EF-0 hit Lake Geneva and traveled 3.3 miles, carrying winds of up to 80 mph. Another EF-0 was also reported on the southwest side of Rockford just after 2:30 p.m., with peak winds of 75 mph and traveling 1.5 miles.Wheaton and Lombard also saw EF-1 tornadoes with winds up to 90-95 mph, NWS tweeted.The weather was a rare event known as a derecho, which is a strong thunderstorm complex of straight-line winds that is on or hitting parts of an area over hundreds of miles. To meet the criteria of a derecho, the weather event must travel upwards of about 250 miles, however, the storm that descended on the Midwest Monday traveled more than 600 miles, Scott said.As residents emerged to begin cleaning up, Jarvis Avenue was nearly impossible to navigate. The street is a tangled mess of gigantic trees, with many uprooted and splintered.Wendy Istvanick hunkered down on her ground floor as the tornado passed overhead Monday."I grew up in Wisconsin, heard tornadoes come through - like a roof blown off here and there - but never saw anything quite like this," she said."you never think you're going to get a tornado in Chicago," said fellow resident Brent Caburnay.Caburnay said it didn't take long for the storm to move through, but it left a lot of damage on Fargo Avenue."You could hear this uproar of wind and it came from, just, below and started moving everything up," he said.Residents in the epicenter on Jarvis said they are still finding it hard to believe they experienced a tornado.Victoria Lockhart said when the weather took a quick turn for the worse right at 4 p.m., she grabbed her family and sheltered in the bathroom."We tried to make it to the basement, but by the time we got close to the backroom door, the wind started coming in so we couldn't even make it there," she said.Volunteers with a group called My Block, My Hood, My City hit the streets to help clean up along Jarvis, bringing others from all over Chicago to help with them. Several city blocks were covered in debris."We're really just trying to clear out the sidewalks, things that we the city can't necessarily get to right away," volunteer Molly Frank said. "[ There is] a lot of elderly people in the neighborhood, so doing what we can.""I love their mission and I haven't done any volunteer work for them, but having seen it and having time, I thought it would be a good idea to come out and try to help," said Kathy Maloney.While the storm tore apart the neighborhood, it unified the neighbors."I know that there's a lot of areas affected right now and we can make kind of a small difference," said fellow volunteer Kali Ulmer."When you're with people and you're helping people, you just do better. It means a lot to both of us. We just wanted to help," said Beth Farrell.One couple says they are grateful for all the help after a tree crashed down on their roof.I ran around, I was closing windows, and I'm not even sure if I remember the crash of the tree falling on us. It just happened so quickly," said Tim Devore.As far as he know, there isn't major damage form the fall, but moving the mature tree will not be an easy feat."We have this tree precariously resting on our house so we're unsure what's underneath it right now. None of the windows are broken, the rain gutters are probably damaged," he said."We had no water coming inside the house so that tells us there may be roof damage but it's not punctured to where we're getting rain in the house, so that's good," said Devore's partner Doug Kuper.During the tornado, Devore was inside the home while Kuper was a couple miles away on their boat. As soon a Juper heard what happened, he said he headed straight home."Everybody was safe, that was the main thing," he said with relief.The storm that whipped through Chicago brought winds that topped 80 miles per hour. During the height of it, video shows parts of a roof blowing off a building north of Addison near Lake Shore Drive.Several old trees also came down in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. One of them uprooted the sidewalk and fell on top of a few parked cars."It's a car," said Efram Simon, whose Jeep cushioned the landing for a large tree near Byron and Wayne. "You can get insurance to take care of any of the damages. Most important thing is that no one's hurt, no one's injured."