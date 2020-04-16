Traffic

2 killed in wrong-way crash on Rand Road in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Rand Road in northwest suburban Wauconda Thursday morning.

The crash between a freightliner truck and a Honda Odyssey minivan occurred in the northbound lanes of Rand Road/US 12 just south of Route 176 at about 2:15 a.m., Wauconda police said.

Police said the Odyssey was traveling southbound int he northbound lanes and collided with the truck head-on.

A 25-year-old man driving the minivan and his 24-year-old male passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man driving the truck was transported to Advocate Condell Hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 12 were blocked due to the crash and reopened before 9 a.m. Wauconda police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.
