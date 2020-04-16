2 killed in wrong-way crash on Rand Road in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Rand Road in northwest suburban Wauconda Thursday morning.The crash between a freightliner truck and a Honda Odyssey minivan occurred in the northbound lanes of Rand Road/US 12 just south of Route 176 at about 2:15 a.m., Wauconda police said.Police said the Odyssey was traveling southbound int he northbound lanes and collided with the truck head-on.A 25-year-old man driving the minivan and his 24-year-old male passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man driving the truck was transported to Advocate Condell Hospital in serious condition, authorities said.The northbound lanes of U.S. 12 were blocked due to the crash and reopened before 9 a.m. Wauconda police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.