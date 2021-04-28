Traffic

Drivers clear mattresses from Eisenhower Expressway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Several drivers on the Eisenhower Expressway stopped and got out of their cars to clear several mattresses blocking the center lanes Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7HD captured the drama in the inbound lanes of I-290 at 17th Avenue.

Three mattresses were in the center lane and cars were driving around them until one driver stopped and got out of his car to move them to the side of the road.

A second driver also stopped and got out as well as a semi-trailer driver and all three of them moved the mattresses to the left shoulder. They then ran back to their cars, with one driver raising his arms in the air to celebrate.
