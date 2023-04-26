WATCH LIVE

DuSable Bridge over Chicago River at Michigan Avenue lanes reduced for emergency repairs

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 9:46PM
CDOT said emergency repairs to the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River at Michigan Avenue will impact rush hour traffic Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation said emergency repairs to the Michigan Avenue Bridge will impact rush hour traffic Wednesday.

According to CDOT, the bridge needs to undergo emergency repairs.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes over the bridge, CDOT said. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

CDOT did not give any indication of how long the lane reductions will last. They also did not give any further information on what kinds of emergency repairs needed to be made.

No further information has been released by city officials. Motorists should be mindful of the closures and potentially seek alternate routes.

