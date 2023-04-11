WATCH LIVE

Chicago traffic report: Large car fire on I-55 at 1st Avenue causes morning rush hour backup

Illinois State Police said no one injured in incident

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 1:19PM
The Chicago traffic map showed problems on I-55 Tuesday morning, after a car fire at 1st Avenue caused a backup in Cook County.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A large car fire backed up traffic on Interstate 55 in Cook County during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Illinois State Police and fire crews responded to the car fire just before 7 a.m. on outbound I-55 at First Avenue.

The vehicle was on the right shoulder, and the driver was able to get out safely, state police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Only the left lane was open almost an hour after the fire broke out, and traffic backed up to Cicero Avenue.

Chopper7HD captured huge flames and firefighters working to put the fire out.

