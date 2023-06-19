WATCH LIVE

Truck carrying corrosive material rolls over on I-90 ramp in Rosemont: Illinois State Police

Local traffic being directed to Mannheim Road, police said.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 19, 2023 12:33PM
Truck carrying corrosive material rolls over on I-90 ramp: police
When looking at the Chicago traffic map, it's clear there's a jam Monday morning near I-90 and I-294 in Rosemont, IL.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck carrying corrosive material rolled over early Monday morning in Rosemont, blocking traffic, Illinois State Police said.

The truck rolled over just after 5:40 a.m. on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 90 to southbound Interstate 294, police said.

The ramp is shut down, and all eastbound traffic has been directed to southbound Mannheim Road.

The driver was not seriously injured in the incident, police said.

The exact nature of the corrosive material has not yet been identified.

It was not immediately clear when the ramp would reopen.

