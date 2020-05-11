Pedestrian fatally hit on I-57 on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on the South Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 103rd Street. Police had blocked off all but one lane as they investigate, causing a backup several miles long. The lanes were fully reopened shortly before 8 a.m.It is not known what led to the pedestrian to enter the roadway. Further details on the victim have not been released.