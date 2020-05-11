Traffic

Pedestrian fatally hit on I-57 on South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck on the South Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 103rd Street. Police had blocked off all but one lane as they investigate, causing a backup several miles long. The lanes were fully reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

It is not known what led to the pedestrian to enter the roadway. Further details on the victim have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagowashington heightspedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake County, Ind. enters phase 2 of reopening plan Monday
23 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92
Families locked out of Chicago-area cemeteries on Mother's Day
Illinois reports under 2K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time in 12 days
Cook County correctional officer dies of apparent COVID-19 complications
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks, social distancing measures
Show More
Princeton names its first black valedictorian in the university's history
VIDEO: Bear breaks into rental home, takes Reese's, beer
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with sprinkles Monday
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
VIDEO: Woman seen driving over headstones at Texas cemetery on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News