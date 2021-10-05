coronavirus chicago

Chicago Travel Advisory at 47 states, 3 territories

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Travel Advisory remains at 48 states, three territories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health removed one state from its weekly COVID-19 travel advisory.

The city's COVID-19 quarantine advisory includes 47 states and three territories. The department removed Connecticut from the COVID-19 travel advisory this week after adding the state two weeks ago with the District of Columbia. California and Puerto Rico are the only two other locations not on the city's advisory.

The full list of states and territories on the advisory is: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

Chicago did not update its guidance for unvaccinated travelers going to high-risk areas.

Officials recommend getting tested one to three days before leaving on the trip as well as getting tested three to five days after returning. Unvaccinated travelers are asked to self-quarantine for seven days after returning from travel even if they test negative. Those who do not get tested, it is recommended that unvaccinated travelers self-quarantine for 10 days after travel and avoid those at high-risk for COVID for 14 days after travel.

Any states or territories with fewer than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day are in the Yellow Tier. Travelers must follow masking rules on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagocaliforniaair travelcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Chicago businesses cited as state, city mask mandates continue
Chicago Pride Fest draws out 100K after annual parade canceled again
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Workers who defy Chicago vaccine mandate will face 'consequences'
TOP STORIES
Foxx: Lightfoot comments on shooting case 'wrong'
North Side shootout kills teen, ends in crash: CPD
Lincoln Park apartment fire now being investigated as arson
Brian Laundrie's sister pleads for him to surrender to police
IL reports 3,058 COVID cases, 24 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, a few sprinkles Tuesday
7 Amtrak derailment victims file suit
Show More
River North shooting: Man shot in 1 of 2 armed robberies downtown
MI man in custody in connection with suspicious vehicle near SCOTUS
CPS to update COVID quarantine protocols
Chicago businesses cited as state, city mask mandates continue
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
More TOP STORIES News