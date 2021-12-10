Arts & Entertainment

Chicago launches effort to strengthen TV, movie industry

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events has launched an effort to strengthen Chicago's TV and film industry.

The new "Chicago Made" workforce development program will offer job training and placement for city residents. Positions include carpenters, lighting techs and set decorators.

"This initiative will play an important role in the resurgence of our city's TV and film industry, which remains one of the largest and most diverse in the country," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Chicago's growing film industry not only ranks our city first in the Midwest for production, it also highlights the diverse culture and immense talent found throughout our 77 neighborhoods."

A campaign is also being launched to show the industry's economic impact on the city.

There will be a virtual information session at 6 p.m. Friday at XDTechIndustry.com/ChicagoMade. For more information, visit ChicagoMade.US.
