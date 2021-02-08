diversity

Chicago United works to change look of corporate America through diversity, inclusion

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More local companies are making a push to make more diverse hires in this new year, which company leaders say will benefit everyone.

Chicago United is helping to change the look of corporate America.

The organization works with companies on diversity, inclusion and talent management.

Chicago United CEO Tiffany Hamel Johnson said company leaders have to make diversity a priority.

RELATED: 'Chicago: Blend' works to increase diversity within tech, startup industry

"The barriers have been around, not having - I believe - accountability outside of just saying we are bringing them in, but how do we keep them and how do we move them through," Johnson said.

According to Chicago United, between 2012 and 2020 Black, Latino and Asian representation in the C-suite at Chicago's top 50 companies increased by more than 10 percentage points.

Chicago United offers Corporate Inclusion Institute, a program that gives companies the tools to transform their culture with the hopes of more employees from underrepresented backgrounds rising up the corporate ladder.

Stan Jones, a demand planning engineer for Nicor Gas, completed the program last November.

"The whole goal of the program is to first, identify where you are with respect to diversity and inclusion, equity," Jones said. "And then also identify if you have any gaps, in which I did have a gap, surprisingly."

Johnson said after the events of 2020, more company leaders are thinking about their workforce. She said having a diverse staff benefits everyone.

"When you have diverse representation of people of color at the table, your shareholder value increases," she said. "So it is just not moral imperative."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersdiversityrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DIVERSITY
Best friends open a collectibles shop
Butterfly Effect Project's mission to help girls succeed
Local lingerie shop sells inclusive sizes for all
Matt James, Tayshia Adams discuss representation on 'Bachelor' franchise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
20 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Dangerous cold sets in with no end in sight
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Family of IL woman who drank hand sanitizer sues firm that made it
Local health care workers get experience of a lifetime at Super Bowl LV
Show More
Victim ID'd after 1 killed, at least 4 others hurt in Bloomingdale hotel shooting
PAWS Chicago pup Rosie featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Monday
IL reports 2,060 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths
Chi-Care volunteers provide warmth, food for homeless
More TOP STORIES News