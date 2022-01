Chicago Urban League college scholarship applications open

Applications are open now for college scholarships from the Chicago Urban League.The organization has a mission to achieve equity for Black families and communities. The scholarship amounts range from $500 to $5,000.The deadline to apply is February 28.To qualify for a Chicago Urban League scholarship, applicants need to:- Possess a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 (on a 4.0 scale)- Meet student status requirements for specific awards:- Enrolled as a full-time, undergraduate student in a degree-granting program or- Expecting to graduate this year from high school and enroll in a full-time undergraduate degree-granting program or- Completing a two-year college program and expecting to enroll in a degree-granting program at a four-year institution- Demonstrate financial needFor more information and to apply, visit chiul.org/scholarships.