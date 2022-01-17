Personal Finance

Chicago Urban League college scholarship applications open

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Applications are open now for college scholarships from the Chicago Urban League.

The organization has a mission to achieve equity for Black families and communities. The scholarship amounts range from $500 to $5,000.

The deadline to apply is February 28.

To qualify for a Chicago Urban League scholarship, applicants need to:
- Possess a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 (on a 4.0 scale)
- Meet student status requirements for specific awards:
- Enrolled as a full-time, undergraduate student in a degree-granting program or

- Expecting to graduate this year from high school and enroll in a full-time undergraduate degree-granting program or
- Completing a two-year college program and expecting to enroll in a degree-granting program at a four-year institution
- Demonstrate financial need

For more information and to apply, visit chiul.org/scholarships.
