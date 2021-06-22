Chicago's latest vaccine incentive: $50 Grubhub gift cards for using in-home vaccination program

SEE ALSO | Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago public health officials announced a new vaccination incentive Tuesday along with the expansion of the city's in-home vaccination program.The city's in-home vaccination program, Protect Chicago at Home, is now open to all Chicago residents ages 12 and up, Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.To incentivize residents to choose in-home vaccinations, Chicago-based Grubhub is donating a $50 gift card to every household that participates. Up to 10 people in a household are eligible to be vaccinated, but there will only be one gift card per household."Make it a family affair. You make one appointment for your whole household," Arwady said. "We do have Pfizer and J&J available, and we will come back for that second dose."Chicago's in-home vaccination program was launched initially launched in March to bring vaccines to homebound seniors and those with disabilities, then expanded to all seniors in May.It is now the only on-demand, in-home vaccination program in the U.S. that is now available to all residents ages 12 and up, Arwady said.Appointments can be booked by phone ator residents can register online atThe city will also give out 1,200 single-day Lollapalooza passes to those who make a special appointment at one of four select City vaccination sites on Saturday, June 26. Each site will offer passes to a different day of the music festival:- Wilbur Wright College: Passes for Thursday, July 29- Richard J. Daley College: Passes for Friday, July 30- Kennedy King College: Passes for Saturday, July 31- Malcolm X College: Passes for Sunday, August 1