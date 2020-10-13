Pregnant woman, 35, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor on South Side; baby in critical condition, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old pregnant woman was found fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.According to Chicago police, around 12:06 a.m. officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2100-block of East 95th Place, found the woman laying on a porch, unresponsive, with two gunshot wounds to her back.The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said. She later died at the hospital.The victim was eight months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver her baby, who remains in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the woman's name.No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.