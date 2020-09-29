chicago violence

Chicago violence reduction plan 'Our City, Our Safety' to be announced by city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is announcing a violence reduction plan that it says will work to provide public safety and programs over the next three years.

"Our City, Our Safety" is Chicago's "first-ever comprehensive violence reduction plan," the city said in a press release.

The city said the new plan will include a co-responder model that sends crisis counselors to some calls rather than police officers. It will also create a 211 helpline and build on police reform efforts by expanding coordination with state and county partners as well as strengthen the street outreach and victim support network.

The announcement comes after 9 people were murdered in Chicago over the weekend and more than 50 people were injured in shootings.

Murders in the city this year are already higher than they were during the same time in 2016, Chicago's most violent year in recent memory. Overall, shootings and murders are up 50 percent compared to last year, according to the police department.

Through Sept. 20, police have recorded 560 murders in 2020 compared to 374 murders during the same time in 2019.

Details about the violence reduction plan have not yet been released. It's not yet clear if Mayor Lightfoot will hold a press conference Tuesday to formally announce the plan.
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimelori lightfootchicago violencechicago police department
