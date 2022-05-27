stabbing

Man with 'extensive criminal history' charged with brutal stabbing on Blue Line: prosecutors

Chicago violence: CPD said deadly attack took place along border of South Loop, Loop
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged in deadly downtown CTA Blue Line stabbing: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man accused of fatally stabbing a 43-year-old man earlier this week on a Blue Line train was on bond in a separate case and had an extensive criminal history, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.

The attack wasn't random, according to prosecutors, who said the two men appeared to know each other.

Earlier in the night, video surveillance cameras recorded 53-year-old Travis Cook and Nicholas Osthimer at a liquor store together, where Osthimer withdrew money from an ATM, prosecutors said.

The two were also allegedly recorded together at other locations that night.

About 10:30 p.m. Monday, surveillance cameras recorded the two men sitting across from each other on a Blue Line train when Osthimer got out of his seat and appeared to reach into Cook's pocket while he slept on the train, prosecutors said.

Cook then appeared to wake up and yell at Osthimer, before pulling out a knife and repeatedly "slashing and stabbing" him, prosecutors said.

Cook got off at the next stop and allegedly left Osthimer bleeding on the train until he was found by another passenger, who notified authorities.

Osthimer was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, but died.

The following day, Cook went to Stroger Hospital for treatment for a medical condition unrelated to the stabbing and "became aggressive" with hospital staff, prosecutors said.

Nursing staff later recognized Cook from a bulletin that included a photo taken from the train's surveillance and they called police, prosecutors said.

SEE MORE: Man dies after downtown CTA Blue Line stabbing between Clinton, LaSalle stops: Chicago police

Cook was still wearing the same sweatshirt with the words "Pink Runtz" written on it at the hospital that he was seen wearing in the CTA surveillance footage and he was also recognized by a suburban police officer at the hospital as someone he had previously arrested, prosecutors said.

Cook was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

"Not only did (Cook) brutally murder the victim in this case, but he has a long and extensive criminal history which includes crimes of violence and he has a long history of failing to appear in court," Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Hanichak told Judge Maryam Ahmad.

Cook has 18 prior felony convictions, including aggravated robbery and armed robbery, Hanichak said.

He had been released on his own recognizance in January in a pending misdemeanor retail theft case where he allegedly stole items from a Walgreens in suburban Westchester, according to court records. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up for his next court date.

An assistant public defender said Cook was homeless, but trying to start a landscaping business to provide for himself.

Judge Ahmad ordered Cook held without bail and set his next court date for June 17.

After the bond hearing was held, Cook told Ahmad that he was deaf and couldn't hear what anyone had said in the hearing. A sign language interpreter was not immediately available, though sheriff's deputies told the judge that Cook could not understand sign language.

Cook, who appeared in the hearing via livestream, agreed he could understand the speakers if he could see their faces, and a summary of the hearing was re-conducted after adjustments were made to the computer Cook was using to view the hearing.

In March, the mayor and the head of the CTA unveiled a plan to add unarmed private security guards and stepped-up police patrols to combat a spike in crime on trains and stations.

But a CTA union president countered that the transit agency should bring back conductors and re-establish its own police unit.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopsouth loopchicago crimechicago violencestabbingcta
STABBING
Man charged in deadly downtown CTA Blue Line stabbing: CPD
Man fatally stabbed on train between downtown Blue Line stops
Man robbed at gunpoint on Red Line train; suspect critically hurt
South Side high school fight leaves multiple teens injured
TOP STORIES
South Side shooting at bus terminal could have been 'massacre': judge
With Chicago area at high COVID level, officials urge use of masks
Mother charged with killing daughter, 8, in Uptown: CPD
Man charged in deadly downtown CTA Blue Line stabbing: CPD
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
CPD officer faces firing for shooting at alleged carjackers
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
Show More
CPD cop accused of falsely arresting woman cleaning up looted store
Lightfoot, CPD to outline public safety plan for Memorial Day
CPD investigating South Loop robbery at CTA stop
Arlington Heights father's remains lost in the mail, still missing
Duchess Meghan Markle pays respect to Texas school shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News