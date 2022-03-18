murder

Man convicted for 2nd time, gets 25 years in beating death on CTA platform

Anthony Jackson convicted of first-degree murder in death of Sanchez Mixon
CHICAGO -- A man convicted for the second time in the 2013 beating death of a stranger on a Chicago Transit Authority train platform has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A Cook County judge sentenced Anthony Jackson on Wednesday in the March 2013 slaying of Sanchez Mixon, 37, on a CTA Green Line platform, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Jurors who convicted Jackson of first-degree murder in June 2021 viewed CTA surveillance footage of Jackson punching and kicking Mixon - a complete stranger - who was also stomped on his head so hard it left a foot-shaped mark.

Mixon's death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head.

Jackson was represented at trial by his brother, former federal prosecutor George Jackson III, who argued that Mixon was staring down his brother on the platform and had walked up next to him in a threatening way, leaving his brother with little choice but to defend himself.

Jackson was convicted of Mixon's murder at his first trial in 2015, but a judge threw out that verdict in 2016 on the grounds that one of his previous attorneys was ineffective.

At Wednesday's hearing, Jackson's mother testified that he had been violently assaulted on his 16th birthday at the same train platform where he would later beat Mixon to death.

"I often say (the attack) was a backflash he experienced from the beating he experienced on that same platform," Theresia Jackson said.

