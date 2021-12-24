CTA violence: Pair sought for robbery, battery on Red Line train in Loop

CHICAGO -- Police have released images of two people wanted for robbing and attacking Red Line passengers in the Loop this week.The incidents happened about 9 p.m. Sunday on a train in the 200 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.The suspects took someone's purse and then attacked another person on the same train car, police said.One of the attackers was 17 to 19 years old wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The other was 20 to 30 years old and was wearing a black puffy jacket and a purple hooded sweatshirt.The attack is one of many violent incidents that took place near or at a Red Line station in recent weeks.A person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Sox-35th Red Line stop.Earlier this month, an 18-year-old man was found shot on a Red Line train at a station in the first block of West 69th Street in Englewood.Also in December, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield Red Line station on the South Side.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 773-620-5873.