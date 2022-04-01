stabbing

2 men stabbed to death in Gresham: Chicago police

Chicago stabbing under investigation
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men stabbed to death in Gresham: CPD

CHICAGO -- Two men were stabbed to death Friday morning in Gresham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. and found a person with several stab wounds on the street in the 7500-block of South Sangamon Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead.

While police were investigating, they found another person with a stab wound to his neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Family of Palos Hills Marine stabbed to death by bouncer outside Boston pub files lawsuit

The victims were men in their 20s and 30s, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

No other details were released.

Police reported no arrests.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshammurderstabbingdouble murder
STABBING
Family of Marine stabbed to death outside Boston bar files lawsuit
Victims in deadly FL Bike Week stabbing picked at random: prosecutors
Body of murdered Palos Hills Marine returns home
Marine from Palos Hills stabbed to death outside Boston bar
TOP STORIES
Chicago police SUV runs over teen in Roseland | Video
Oscars producer speaks on behind the scenes after Smith slapped Rock
FBI releases photos of Chicago bank robbery suspects; reward offered
Near West Side shoe store burglarized for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Prepaid gas, CTA cards to be made available to Chicagoans: Lightfoot
White Sox trade Kimbrel to Dodgers for OF Pollock: ESPN
Show More
Chicago to give away 5,000 bikes, helmets, locks
Alderman calls for more police after woman, 72, shot in Lakeview
Thompson Center sale finalized, will be completed in summer
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly warmer Friday
More TOP STORIES News