Man stabbed during Lakeview robbery at CTA station: Chicago police

The 25-year-old was seriously injured in the incident.

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed and robbed after exiting a Red Line train in Lakeview Thursday night.

The 25-year-old was arguing with two other men about 10:10 p.m. while riding a Red Line train on the North Side. The three exited the train at the Belmont stop near the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue and walked down a flight of stairs, where one man swung a sharp object, striking the 25-year-old, Chicago police said.

One man grabbed the victim's wallet and fled the scene with the other man, police said.

The 25-year-old suffered a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the head, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

