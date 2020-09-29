Chicago violence reduction plan 'Our City, Our Safety' announced by city

RELATED: Chicago weekend violence leaves 51 shot, 9 dead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago announced a violence reduction plan Tuesday that it said will work to provide public safety and programs over the next three years."Our City, Our Safety" is Chicago's "first-ever comprehensive violence reduction plan," the city said in a press release. It will focus on areas of the city where crime is most prevalent to empower and heal people.The city said the new plan will include a co-responder model that sends crisis counselors to some calls rather than police officers. It will also create a 211 helpline and build on police reform efforts by expanding coordination with state and county partners as well as strengthen the street outreach and victim support network.The announcement comes after 9 people were murdered in Chicago over the weekend and more than 50 people were injured in shootings.Murders in the city this year are already higher than they were during the same time in 2016, Chicago's most violent year in recent memory. Overall, shootings and murders are up 50 percent compared to last year, according to the police department.Through Sept. 20, police have recorded 560 murders in 2020 compared to 374 murders during the same time in 2019.