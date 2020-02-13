Chinatown vigil memorializes 2 men fatally shot during attempted robbery

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community is coping with sadness and anger Wednesday after two men were fatally shot during an attempted robbery in Chinatown over the weekend.

An emotional tribute was held in the neighborhood to honor Huayi Bian, 36, and Weizhing Xiong, 38, who were both killed in a shooting in the 2000 block of South Wells Street early Sunday.

The memorial took place Wednesday in the same spot the two friends were gunned down after returning home from a night out.

"We are here, wrongfully," said Terry Wilson, the victims' friend.

Alvin Thomas, 20, is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting.

RELATED: Man charged after 2 fatally shot in Chinatown robbery attempt held without bond
EMBED More News Videos

A man charged in the murders of two men who were targeted during a robbery attempt in Chinatown, was ordered held without bond in court Tuesday.



According to Cook County prosecutors, his criminal history dates back to 2015, when he was a minor. It includes juvenile aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery and burglary.

Most recently, Thomas was on probation for two 2018 robberies on the North Side that took place on the same day.

At the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday, Thomas' family said he has turned his life around.

"He had been caught up in things. He made amends for it. He did time for whatever he did wrong," said Jason White, the suspect's stepfather. "I don't think he did this."

Chicago police are responding to rising concerns about crime in Chinatown by having a show of force at the vigil.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochinatownchicago shootingchicago crimerobberyvigilman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News