Chicago violence: CPD searches for suspects in 3 River North robberies in which 1 shot

Robberies took place on Erie, LaSalle, Ontario
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago police search for suspects in 3 River North armed robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for suspects in three armed robberies that happened in River North Thursday morning.

One of the robberies sent a man to the hospital.

It happened in the 200-block of West Erie Street at about 2:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Police said three people were sitting in a car when a black SUV pulled up.

Two men and a woman jumped out of the SUV and began robbing the people in the other car.

RELATED: Man, 54, hurt in violent Loop robbery, Chicago police say

One victim was shot in the back, and is now in the hospital, Chicago police said.

Just 20 minutes before and a few blocks away, another reported robbery took place in the 600-block of North LaSalle Drive, according to CPD.

Police said two men were robbed at gunpoint while walking down the street.

And just 15 minutes before that, Chicago police said three men were walking on the sidewalk in the 300-block of West Ontario Street when three armed male suspects with guns got out of a black SUV and robbed them.

Area Three detectives are investigating, and no arrests had been made later Thursday morning.

Chicago police said it is too early to know if the attacks were linked.

