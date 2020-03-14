Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and congressional candidate Marie Newman cast their ballots early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and first lady Amy Eshleman cast their ballots Saturday morning.The pair voted early in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's northwest side at the 35th Ward early voting site, NEIU El Centro.Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois' third district, Marie Newman, also cast her ballot early.Newman cast her ballot at the Bridgeview courthouse.Voters have been encouraged to cast their ballots early in an effort to avoid any potential spread of COVID-19.The election is Tuesday, March 17.