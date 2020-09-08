Walgreens stabbing: Sincere Williams, 18, charged with murder after mother working at Wicker Park store stabbed to death, police say

Olga Calderon.

Chicago police discuss their investigation into a fatal stabbing at a Walgreens store in Wicker Park Sunday morning.

Chicago police investigate after a 32-year-old woman working at a Walgreens in Wicker Park was stabbed to death Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman as she worked in a Wicker Park Walgreens Sunday, Chicago police said.The woman was working at the drug store located at 1372 N. Milwaukee Ave. when an unknown person approached her just after 9:30 a.m., police said.Sincere Williams, 18, is accused of grabbing Olga Calderon by the neck while she stocked shelves and stabbing her multiple times, police said. Calderon was pronounced dead on the scene.Police said they believe the suspect's motive was robbery, but nothing was taken from the store.Flowers lie outside the doors of the still-shuttered Walgreens where Calderon was working the register Sunday.Regular customer Robert Szabla said Calderon was joking around with him about 10 minutes before she was killed when he went there to make a purchase."She said, 'Oh I hope it's not gonna be any robbery today because it's raining and they are afraid of rain,'" Szabla said.While police have said the store was not robbed this time, some in the neighborhood said the Walgreens is a frequent target of robberies."I myself witnessed it several times," Szabla said. "Alcohol, cosmetics. People just walk in, take things and they walk out and these employees cannot do anything."Police said this is the second time this month, this particular Walgreens has been targeted by a knife-wielding offender. Just five days ago, police said the store was subject to an armed robbery.While police said nothing was taken during the stabbing, they are looking for any links.Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said the woman who was killed is the mother of a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl. Her family is struggling to come to grips with the loss."Her daughter is taking it really hard," Holmes said. "The younger baby doesn't understand yet what's actually happened, but the daughter, she knows."Walgreens spokesperson Jim Cohn said in a written statement:ABC7 has reached out to Walgreens to confirm if the store has been a regular target for thieves, but has not heard back.Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 746-5446 or visit