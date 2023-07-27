Chicago weather: Extreme heat forecast for parts of area Thursday

The Chicago weather forecast for Thursday calls for a heat index that could top 100 in areas, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect in places.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday will be one of the hottest day of the year in the Chicago area, with heat indices over 100 in places.

ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez says high temperatures will be in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday, with Heat Index values from 100 to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle Livingston and southern Will counties in Illinois and Newton County in Indiana until 9 p.m. Friday.

The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for Boone, southern Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, McHenry, northern and eastern Will counties on Illinois and Lake, Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Friday.

It is expected to be cooler near Lake Michigan, so the beach will be the place to be.

To beat the heat, Chicagoans are being urged to limit time in the sun, wear loose light clothing and stay hydrated.

This week, the heat, humidity and poor air quality have posed serious health concerns for many people.

The city of Chicago has several cooling areas for residents during the heat. Chicago Public Libraries and Chicago Park District fieldhouses will also have air conditioning.

Cooling area locations:

Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave., open all day

King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave., open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.