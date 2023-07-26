Chicago Weather: Potential for severe storms in forecast for Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could see severe storms move through the area on Wednesday.

Much of the Chicago area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather, with areas in the far western suburbs at a Level 1 risk and a Level 3 risk for parts of Indiana.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said a line of rain showers with isolated storms is expected to move into the area from 8 a.m. and noon.

In the afternoon and evening hours, Butler said there is potential for severe storms to move through, especially for northwest Indiana.

Wednesday will also be very warm, with heat indices near 100 in places, particularly the southern suburbs.