Summer-like weather has Chicagoans enjoying outdoors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a rainy and cold spring, Chicagoans were out enjoying the hot weather Tuesday.No coat, no hat and no gloves necessary. Instead, it is shorts, tank tops and comfortable al fresco dining.Jason Pammler and his daughters couldn't have better weather for a play date on North Avenue Beach."Well we just got up this morning and we decided that we would go for a walk on the beach," Pammler said. "For my birthday, they gave me little coupons and one of them was a walk on the beach, so I cashed it in."Temperatures were in the 70s Tuesday morning and set to rise well into the 80s.Commuters ditched the cold weather gear for summer clothes."Oh yeah it's absolutely gorgeous," Megan Connolly said while walking her dog. "It's been really nice after a horrible nonexistent spring... so it's kind of crazy that I wore my winter coat on Thursday and now I'm in a tank top."The heat and humidity will be increasing today with the high temperature just short of the record 90 degrees. Runner April Pickett welcomed the heat."I love," Pickett said. "I've been waiting for this weather. I love running. This beats the cold for sur,e so I'm more than excited about it. We've been waiting for this."More and more boats were in the harbor, a sure sign of summer. The crowds along Michigan Avenue put that cold spring weather in the rearview mirror.Friends going for coffee along Rush Street and Bellevue Place were free to meet outdoors without shivering."It's beautiful out here," Frederick Smith. "I hope that it stays. I hope that we don't get the spring we missed."