Chicago Weather: Potentially severe storms expected to move beginning Tuesday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could potentially see some severe weather move through Tuesday afternoon and evening.There is potential for strong storms between 2-11 p.m., with the first cluster of storms expected between 2-5 p.m.A second line of storms will then move in between 5-7 p.m. and the second line of storms carries greater potential to become severe.Areas to the west of the city are under a slight risk for severe weather, with the rest of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather.