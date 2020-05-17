Chicago Weather: Heavy rain, PM storms bring chance of flash flooding, hail, even a tornado

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6189876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Chicago area Sunday, as more rain is expected to fall on already saturated ground.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More flooding is likely Sunday as several rounds of heavy rain and storms are expected across the Chicago area.The National Weather Service has issued afor much of the Chicago area from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.The city and suburbs can expect to see widespread rain most of the day Sunday. Most areas will see between 1 to 3 inches of rain, with high amounts possible in localized areas.But ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra said any breaks in the rain Sunday afternoon could help severe storms later in the day."The drier we get for a portion of the afternoon, the stronger the storms are going to be when that cold front arrives," Dutra said.As a cold front pushes through the area Sunday afternoon, potentially severe storms could bring flash flooding, hail, high winds and even the chance of tornadoes."My main concern will be a brief spin-up tornado, weak as it may be," ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said.This forecast comes after heavy rain into Friday morning led to flooding on Chicago area expressways, with cars being stuck in high standing water, and in residents' homes.About 2 feet of water stood in the basement of one Lincolnwood home after the storms cleared out."We usually get some flooding but last night was a lot," Lincolnwood resident Abe Yaghmour said. "I thought it was just going to be a little flooding, but it kept going until like 1 a.m. We asked some of our neighbors do they have a pump to suck the water out of the basement, because there was nowhere to go."Several of his neighbors were also pumping water out of their basements and tossing their damaged belongings on the curb for pickup."We weren't expecting it," Osman Kausar said. "We had some paperwork and other things down there which was very important."A Park Ridge neighborhood was underwater, too, Friday. When the water receded, residents were left drying out their basements.Andrew Erickson spent the night pumping water out from his basement. He watched it fill quickly as heavy storms rolled though just after 12:30 a.m."This time we ended up having about 18 inches of water, just frustration for the most part," he said.Erickson lives on North Lincoln Avenue in Park Ridge. It was obvious how bad the flooding was there. Multiple homeowners, like Keith Klein, were also dealing with at least a foot of water in the basement, and this isn't the first time this has happened."Over 30 years and four floods, I ain't got nothing that's damaged no more because it's all gone because I had to throw it away," Klein said.The Butler National Golf Club in Oak Brook was also underwater Friday afternoon."We'll live. Things can be replaced. Family is safe and that's all that matters to me," Erickson said.On the Edens Expressway in Lincolnwood, several cars had gotten stuck in the water near Pratt Avenue. One family waited on top of their car until firefighters came to rescue them through their back window.Thunder and lightning flashed through the sky over the city as well. Even though people are encouraged not to drive through standing water, several cars were seen driving through flooded viaducts near Lake Shore Drive.On the South Side, firefighters helped a man when his car got stuck in all that water because the rain was coming down so fast.