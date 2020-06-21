Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, DuPage, Will counties

Severe weather warning for Kendall County canceled
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in parts of the Chicago area.

The warning applies to Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 9 p.m.

A warning for Kendall County was canceled.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are predicted.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Residents can expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees, as well.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
