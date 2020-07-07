Chicago Weather: Temperatures forecast to continue to rise as residents try to beat the heat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago had already logged 14 days of 90 degrees and there is more hot weather on the way.The high for Tuesday is forecast to be 93 degrees, with a high of 95 degrees expected on Wednesday and Thursday.From hitting the trails early to slathering on the sunscreen and taking a dip in the lake, people are doing anything and everything they can to beat this heat."We're about to go get a cooler fan to try to wait it out for a little bit longer," said walker Paivia Brown.In an effort to save some money on electric bills, Brown is buying another fan for her home. But with a one-year-old daughter at home and more hot and humid temperatures on the way she may be re-thinking her plan."I'm hot all the time," she said. "It's hard to sleep, I need my sleep. I have a one year old, so her too, she's like struggling in bed with me. We're going to figure it out. Most likely I'm going to have to switch on that a/c."For others heading outdoors to try and stay cool, pools and splash pads in Chicago and several suburbs are still not an option because of COVID-19, but some of the public beaches here in Evanston have opened and folks from the city and suburbs are flocking here to take a cool dip."The beaches just opened here and now I understand there's lifeguards, so we can get in the water here so that's a good thing too," said Natalie DuBois.There are resources to help people during this stretch of hot weather.If the heat index tops 105 degrees for two consecutive days, cooling centers in the city will open. They've been reconfigured to accommodate social distancing and face masks will be required.You can call 3-1-1 to find a cooling center that's close to you.The hot weather is prompting the Illinois Tollway to launch 24-hour patrols to locate and assist stranded drivers.Twelve patrol trucks will be on duty around the clock into the weekend to assist state policeThose patrols are also taking precautions due to COVID-19, like carrying masks, gloves and hand sanitizers from motorists who may need to wait inside patrol vehicles.