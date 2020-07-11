Chicago Weather: Severe weather, isolated storms possible Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An early round of storms is expected to push through the area Saturday afternoon.The afternoon storms could be strong, but are unlikely to be severe, ABC 7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said.The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that expired at 2 p.m. for southern Kankakee. It has been extended to northern Iroquois counties in Illinois, and southern Newton county in Indiana until 2:45 p.m.Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph and damage roofs, siding, and trees, according to the weather service.Another round of potentially strong storms is also slated for Saturday evening.