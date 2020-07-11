CHICAGO (WLS) -- An early round of storms is expected to push through the area Saturday afternoon.
The afternoon storms could be strong, but are unlikely to be severe, ABC 7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that expired at 2 p.m. for southern Kankakee. It has been extended to northern Iroquois counties in Illinois, and southern Newton county in Indiana until 2:45 p.m.
Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph and damage roofs, siding, and trees, according to the weather service.
Another round of potentially strong storms is also slated for Saturday evening.
Chicago Weather: Severe weather, isolated storms possible Saturday
