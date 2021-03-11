Chicago Weather: High winds snap trees, utility poles across city, suburbs

It was still rather windy Thursday morning, but it has subsided somewhat, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. Winds reached up to 60 mph in Waukegan around 12:38 a.m.
The wind caused trees to fall and utility poles to snap all over Chicagoland. Over 1,100 people were without power Thursday morning, as well.
A car in the 7000-block of North Damen Avenue Rogers Park was crushed by a tree. There was a similar scene at 69th Street and Oglesby Avenue, in which heavy winds snapped a tree onto vehicles.
The high winds also caused a wall and a roof to collapse in the 2900-block of North Campbell Avenue. A neighboring building was also damaged from the collapse.
A house in Glenview could be seen with a tree on top of it, too.
And in Morton Grove a tent was blowing around in the parking lot of Kappy's restaurant at Dempster Street and Harlem Avenue.
There were no reports of injuries after the high winds.