Chicago Weather: High winds snap trees, utility poles across city, suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Damage could be found across the Chicago area Thursday morning, after high winds roared across the city and the suburbs overnight.It was still rather windy Thursday morning, but it has subsided somewhat, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. Winds reached up to 60 mph in Waukegan around 12:38 a.m.The wind caused trees to fall and utility poles to snap all over Chicagoland. Over 1,100 people were without power Thursday morning, as well.A car in the 7000-block of North Damen Avenue Rogers Park was crushed by a tree. There was a similar scene at 69th Street and Oglesby Avenue, in which heavy winds snapped a tree onto vehicles.The high winds also caused a wall and a roof to collapse in the 2900-block of North Campbell Avenue. A neighboring building was also damaged from the collapse.A house in Glenview could be seen with a tree on top of it, too.And in Morton Grove a tent was blowing around in the parking lot of Kappy's restaurant at Dempster Street and Harlem Avenue.There were no reports of injuries after the high winds.