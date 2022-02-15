Chicago snow forecast: Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice, several inches of snowfall mid-week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We'll get a shot of spring-like temperatures first, but more snow is in the Chicago weather forecast this week.The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is tracking a winter storm developing out to our west that will bring a mix of heavy rain, ice and snow to the city and suburbs this week.With highs in the 50s on Wednesday, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said the storm will begin as rain Wednesday evening and could lead to localized flooding. Rainfall amounts of .50" to 1.50" are possible.Overnight, temperatures will drop to near freezing and the rain will transition over to an icy mix."I think we could have sleet around here, possibly freezing rain for a two or three-hour period," Butler said. "So yeah, get the salt ready for your driveway."On Thursday morning, Butler said the ice will transition over to a steady snow by the time the morning rush hour is winding down. Some areas could see over 6 inches of snow.At this point, Butler said the European weather model is showing lighter accumulations in the city with the heaviest snow falling south of I-80. On the other hand, the American model lifts the heaviest snow further to the north, with the highest accumulations in the city.While it's still too early to determine which model is more likely, Butler said at this point, she believes the city will see about 5 inches of snow, with heavier amounts to the south and east."This system is still in the developing stages, so please, let us keep you posted," Butler said. "Things could easily change with both of the models by the time you see Larry on later on today."