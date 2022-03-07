winter weather

Chicago Weather: Snow forecast to continue falling, with 1-3 inches of snowfall expected | Radar

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Monday
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Winter Weather Advisory in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A blast of winter weather has returned to the Chicago area, with more snow in the forecast for Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon for much of the Chicago area.

A combination of rain, sleet and snow began falling overnight and after a lull in the storm, more snow is expected for the morning rush hour. The snow is expected to wind down after noon.

Streets and roads are wet and slushy for the morning commute.



About one to three inches of accumulation is expected from the storm, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

The precipitation could create slick road conditions for the morning commute.

Several crashes have been reported in the area, including in Lombard on I-355 near Roosevelt Road where a plow and a pickup truck collided. The plow rolled over and the driver had to be treated for injuries.

