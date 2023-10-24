Chicago weather ties record-breaking temperature 83 degrees for Oct. 24

Halloween is only a week away but temperatures in Chicago Tuesday could break records as they're expected to approach 80 degrees.

CHICAGO -- Halloween is right around the corner but it will feel more like summer Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach 80 degrees.

The city tied the Oct. 24 record of 83 degrees set in 1963, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

As of 5 p.m., Mowry said the high at O'Hare Airport had hit 83. This is only the seventh time Chicago has hit 80 degrees this late in the year.

"If temperatures overperform for today, there is a chance it could get close," NWS meteorologist Zachary Yack told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The average high for this date is 59 degrees, Yack said.

Temperatures are likely to remain mild for the rest of the week with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s before beginning to drop early over the weekend.

"It's here for a while but unfortunately colder temperatures are on the horizon," Yack said.

The Chicago area could see some light rain Tuesday evening with possible showers and a few thunderstorms for the rest of the week.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)