Weather Chicago: Tornado Warning canceled for LaSalle County as severe weather expected | Live radar

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a threat of some severe weather in parts of the Chicago area Monday.

An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for later Monday, and especially Monday night.

A Tornado Warning issued for LaSalle County until 3:15 p.m. was canceled about 3:10 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Winnebago and Boone counties until 3:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for LaSalle county until 3:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Ford and Livingston counties until 4:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kane, Boone, LaSalle, De Kalb, Kankakee, Kendall, Lee, Grundy, Ford and Iroquois counties until 7:00 p.m.

Strong storms are moving into LaSalle County, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

There is the threat of some severe weather over the next few hours for southwest areas.
The area remains under a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday, as well.

The biggest threats will be high winds and also heavy rain.

There could be some hail concern. The tornado threat is low, but not zero, Mowry said.

More rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday.

