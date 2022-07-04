Weather Chicago: Tornado Warning canceled for LaSalle County as severe weather expected | Live radar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12017842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There is a threat of some severe weather in parts of the Chicago area Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a threat of some severe weather in parts of the Chicago area Monday.An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for later Monday, and especially Monday night.issued for LaSalle County until 3:15 p.m. was canceled about 3:10 p.m.has been issued for Winnebago and Boone counties until 3:45 p.m.has been issued for LaSalle county until 3:45 p.m.has been issued for Ford and Livingston counties until 4:30 p.m.has been issued for Kane, Boone, LaSalle, De Kalb, Kankakee, Kendall, Lee, Grundy, Ford and Iroquois counties until 7:00 p.m.Strong storms are moving into LaSalle County, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.There is the threat of some severe weather over the next few hours for southwest areas.The area remains under a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday, as well.The biggest threats will be high winds and also heavy rain.There could be some hail concern. The tornado threat is low, but not zero, Mowry said.More rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday.