Hot, humid day prompts Heat Advisory in Chicago, more severe weather possible

The advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to The City of Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC).
Expect highs in the low 90s, according to Meteorologist Tracy Butler. She said, while the day's high isn't necessarily the hottest temperature of the year so far, it may be the highest heat index readings so far this year.
There will also be a risk of severe storms Tuesday afternoon. Butler said high winds and possible hail can be expected, but added that tornado risks are not as elevated as it was Monday.
Cooling centers and splash pads will be available for residents to find relief from the extreme heat.
Chicago Cooling CentersOpen 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas.
Resident can also find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 30 Chicago Park District fieldhouses, as well as splash pads and pools at specific locations.
High temperatures and humidity can pose a health and safety threat, officials said.
Heat exhaustion is a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.
The telltale signs of heatstroke are:
If you see someone suffering from heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and then try to move the person into a cool place and cool the person with water.