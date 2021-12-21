Chicago snow record: Unseasonably warm temperatures breaks record for latest without measurable snow

2021 is the latest Chicago has ever gone without seeing measurable snow in Chicago. The previous record was Dec. 20 in 2012.

The previous date for the latest measurable snow in Chicago was Dec. 20, 2012, the weather service said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter is officially here it seems Jack Frost didn't get the memo.This is the latest Chicago has gone with no measurable snowfall, and with unseasonably warm temperatures ahead, the city may not see any until the new year.According to the National Weather Service, this is the first time Chicago has made it through an entire fall season without measurable snowfall.The previous date for the latest measurable snow in Chicago was Dec. 20, 2012, the weather service said. While some areas have seen trace amounts of snow, measurable snow is defined by at least a tenth of an inch on the ground.The average first snow is usually Oct. 31, the average first measurable snow is Nov. 18, and the average first 1-inch snowfall is Dec. 7.The last day it snowed in Chicago was March 15, according to ABC7 meteorologiss The city saw 1.8 inches of snow that day.It also appears there is a slim to zero chance of a white Christmas this year.Kevin Birk with the National Weather Service said the snow will come, adding that even the winters with the least snow still had at least 10 inches.Temperatures in Chicago are expected to climb into the weekend, with forecast highs in the 50s on Friday and 45 on Christmas Day on Saturday, the weather service said.The next chance for snow comes next week but it isn't likely to be significant.If no measurable snow falls in Chicago by the end of the year, the city will break another record: The longest stretch of days without it.The city is at 281 days without measurable snow, the record is 290 days also set in 2012, the weather service said.