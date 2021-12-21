weather record

Chicago snow record: Unseasonably warm temperatures breaks record for latest without measurable snow

The city is at 281 days without measurable snow, the record is 290 days also set in 2012, the weather service says
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Winter Outlook

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter is officially here it seems Jack Frost didn't get the memo.

This is the latest Chicago has gone with no measurable snowfall, and with unseasonably warm temperatures ahead, the city may not see any until the new year.

2021 is the latest Chicago has ever gone without seeing measurable snow in Chicago. The previous record was Dec. 20 in 2012.



According to the National Weather Service, this is the first time Chicago has made it through an entire fall season without measurable snowfall.

RELATED: White Christmas chances melting for most of US since 1980

The previous date for the latest measurable snow in Chicago was Dec. 20, 2012, the weather service said. While some areas have seen trace amounts of snow, measurable snow is defined by at least a tenth of an inch on the ground.

The average first snow is usually Oct. 31, the average first measurable snow is Nov. 18, and the average first 1-inch snowfall is Dec. 7.

Here are the average dates of snow for Chicago: The average first snow is Oct. 31, the average first measurable snow is Nov. 18, and the average first 1-inch snowfall is Dec. 7.



The last day it snowed in Chicago was March 15, according to ABC7 meteorologiss The city saw 1.8 inches of snow that day.

It also appears there is a slim to zero chance of a white Christmas this year.

EMBED More News Videos

The previous date for the latest measurable snow in Chicago was Dec. 20, 2012, the weather service said.



Kevin Birk with the National Weather Service said the snow will come, adding that even the winters with the least snow still had at least 10 inches.

RELATED: Winter is here: Solstice, shortest day of year, falls today

Temperatures in Chicago are expected to climb into the weekend, with forecast highs in the 50s on Friday and 45 on Christmas Day on Saturday, the weather service said.

The next chance for snow comes next week but it isn't likely to be significant.

Full 7-Day Forecast Here

If no measurable snow falls in Chicago by the end of the year, the city will break another record: The longest stretch of days without it.

The city is at 281 days without measurable snow, the record is 290 days also set in 2012, the weather service said.

The city is at 281 days without measurable snow, the record is 290 days also set in 2012, the weather service said.



(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagolooprecordsnow totalsweather recordsnow
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER RECORD
Chicago area gets 1st accumulating snow of season
1st measurable snow of season expected Tuesday
2020 was hottest Chicago summer on record since 1871
Chicago could see longest stretch of 70-degree days in November ever
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Show More
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
More TOP STORIES News