Chicago weather radar: Severe storms could bring high winds, large hail, even a tornado

Conditions will be warm and muggy Thursday as temperatures rise into the 70s. Storm chances will increase after about 2 p.m., ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
Latest ABC7 Accuweather Forecast
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded its severe weather risk outlook for the Chicago area to "slight," a level two out of five.
"What's happening is, we have cool temperatures aloft and we've had some sun, and we're getting some heating to make things a little more unstable," Butler said, "and that's why the Storm Prediction Center has expanded to include scattered severe storms in our area today."
WATCH | Tornado warnings issued across Chicago area Wednesday
The greatest risks in any storms that develop will be high winds and large hail. While the tornado threat is not zero, it is lower than Wednesday, when rotating storms prompted several tornado warnings across the area.
No touchdowns were reported, but parts of Kane, Lake and McHenry counties saw over two inches of rain.