Weather Chicago: Storms expected to bring wind, isolated showers; tornadoes possible Saturday

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois. ABC7's Larry Mowry takes an in depth look into tornado climatology.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The threat of severe storms is possible this weekend as isolated thunderstorms are expected to move through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Friday night and Saturday.Isolated showers and thunder will begin to move into the area Friday evening and part of overnight, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.More scattered showers and storms are expected again Saturday morning, continuing into mid-day, but will most likely not be severe, Mowry said. If there is a severe storm, it will be for wind or hail.Storms are expected to pick up again Saturday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the possibility of several rounds of storms continuing until 10 p.m. These storms could pose the risk of large hail, high winds and a few tornadoes, according to Mowry.