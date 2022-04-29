severe weather

Weather Chicago: Storms expected to bring wind, isolated showers; tornadoes possible Saturday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE look around Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The threat of severe storms is possible this weekend as isolated thunderstorms are expected to move through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Friday night and Saturday.

Latest AccuWeather updates here

Isolated showers and thunder will begin to move into the area Friday evening and part of overnight, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

More scattered showers and storms are expected again Saturday morning, continuing into mid-day, but will most likely not be severe, Mowry said. If there is a severe storm, it will be for wind or hail.

RELATED: Severe Weather Preparedness: Tornadoes
EMBED More News Videos

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois. ABC7's Larry Mowry takes an in depth look into tornado climatology.



Storms are expected to pick up again Saturday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the possibility of several rounds of storms continuing until 10 p.m. These storms could pose the risk of large hail, high winds and a few tornadoes, according to Mowry.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagothunderstormstormtornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
OSHA releases findings after deadly IL Amazon warehouse collapse
Chicago severe weather possible for parts of area
Showers, storms dump over 1 inch of rain on parts of Chicago area
Chicago Weather: Effects of climate change on city
TOP STORIES
Baseball players take cover after shots fired near St. Rita HS
Man charged with killing wife outside Brickyard Mall due in court
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Honor Guard holds 24-hour vigil for fallen Chicago police officers
Whistleblower alerted FDA months before formula recalls: complaint
Man shot during robbery at Near North Side apartment building: CFD
Judge won't purge Trump's contempt ruling, $10,000 per day fine
Show More
Ex-Chicago Ald. Edward Vrdolyak released from prison after 5 months
Illinois reports 5,955 new COVID cases, 15 deaths
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Carjacking of woman, 64, in River West caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News