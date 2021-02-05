Chicago weather: Bitter cold follows several inches of snow accumulation, creating icy driving conditions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10139132" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 20 inches of snow. Drivers stranded for miles on Lake Shore Drive. Do you remember the Chicago blizzard of 2011?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After several inches of snow fell on the Chicago area, bitter cold temperatures have moved in Friday morning.A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the area until noon for slippery road conditions and blowing snow.Strong winds will be persistent through the day, with wind chills expected to be below zero through the day. The freezing cold temperatures are expected to stay for a while.Highs will be int he teens Friday and Saturday, but wind chills may be below zero through early next week.ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said starting Friday, temperatures won't climb above freezing for at least 10 days, and possibly even the next two weeks.High winds and cold temperatures can create trouble on the roads, especially with the snow that fell Thursday.In Country Club Hills at 179th Street and Cicero Avenue, there was a four-car crash involving a Country Club Hills police squad car. The marked police SUV was rear-ended with major damage.One officer was injured and at least two ambulances were called at the scene.The Illinois Tollway is putting it's Zero Weather Road Patrols in place to respond around the clock to stranded drivers."We want to make sure that our patrons are safe and that we're providing any assistance that we can due to the extreme weather," said Steve Mednis, with the Illinois Tollway.Officials urging stranded drivers to call for help and wait inside their vehicles. In these frigid temperatures, venturing out can lead to frostbite in minutes.Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation said it has made repeat trips down residential streets this week to make a wider path ahead of the expected harsh cold spell, but some drivers clearly still struggled on city roads Thursday. The problem is likely to get worse this weekend.City plows kept up with the snow near Lake Shore Drive, and Streets and Sanitation crews tried to get down as much salt as they could before frigid temps arrived.A small plane skidded off a runway amid the wintry weather at Chicago Executive airport in northwest suburban Wheeling. Airport workers were seen digging the plane's landing gear out of the snow.There are some steps you can take to keep your vehicle running and your house warm.-To keep your car running in the extreme cold, get your battery checked and make sure you have jumper cables in your trunk.-Keep your gas tank at least half full.-Have an emergency kit equipped with blankets, non-perishable food, boots and extra clothing in case you get stranded.If you haven't dug out your car already, be warned."It can't be moved once it's a solid mass of ice," said Kristen Hulne, owner of Patch Landscaping and Snow Removal.When it comes to your home, experts advise:-Setting your thermostat to 68 degrees-Have your furnace inspected to make sure it's working safely and efficiently.-Replace your furnace filter if it's been a while.Also, a warning about using alternative methods to heat your home."If you use alternate means to heat their house, whether it is space heaters and them coming too close contact with things that could start a fire, using their ovens, using combustibles in a manner that they weren't designed or," said Addison Fire Battalion Chief Brock Herion.Another big problem in the cold: busted pipes.To prevent this from happening:-Allow a slow trickle of water to flow from your faucets to help prevent pipes from freezing-Open doors and cabinets to allow heat to get to bathroom pipes and pipes under sinks.When it comes to protecting yourself from frostbite or hypothermia, use common sense, dress in layers and always wear a hat and gloves.Cook County Warming Centers will also be open. Visitfor more information.Make sure warm air is circulating throughout the home, and keep a trickle of water running in order to prevent frozen pipes. If pipes freeze, do not use candles or any open flame to thaw them. Instead use a hair dryer or heating pad. For more information visitThe Chicago Fire Department does not recommend using space heaters; however, if used, be sure they are UL certified and at least 3 feet from anything that can ignite. The use of a space heater in children's rooms should be monitored closely as children sometimes move them close to or into the bed with tragic results, officials said. If extension cords are used, they should be rated at 15 amps minimum and never put cords under carpet. With the added demand on furnaces and boilers, CFD also reminds residents they are required by ordinance to have working carbon monoxide detectors to protect against carbon monoxide leaks from a heating system that could be fatal over time, and to keep smoke detectors in working order.Those seeking access to warming centers and/or experiencing insufficient heat are encouraged to contact 311 for immediate assistance.OEMC will monitor weather conditions with the National Weather Service and coordinate response efforts with the city's public safety and infrastructure departments and public partners to keep residents safe and informed, officials said.Residents were reminded to provide any needed assistance to neighbors, family members, the elderly and those most vulnerable during the cold weather. If you need to request a well-being check you can call 311, go to, or use the 311 mobile app.Visitfor more information.