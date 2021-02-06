Chicago weather: More snow joins cold temperatures this weekend, creating icy driving conditions across area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10317343" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The need for help, for warmth, for shelter is devastating as Chicago homeless try to gird themselves against the bitter cold.

Cold Weather Tips

WATCH: Chicago officials urge safety in cold weather

WATCH: Chunks of ice float in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More snow is expected Saturday, pairing up with a cold blast that isn't going away anytime soon.ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected Saturday afternoon and evening.has been issued from noon Saturday until midnight Sunday. The affected counties include Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; Lee; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; La Salle; Livingston; Southern Will and Southern Cook. Northwest Indiana will also likely be affected.The freezing cold temperatures are expected to stay for a while. Highs will be in the teens Saturday, but wind chills may be below zero through early next week.is also in effect Sunday for Boone; Lake; McHenry; Winnebago; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; Lee; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; La Salle; Livingston and Southern Will. Northwest Indiana will be affected, as well. It begins at midnight and goes through noon Sunday. Wind chills as cold as minus 15 to 30 are likely.The deep freeze has iced over stretches of sidewalk and roadway, making for dangerous conditions on foot or in vehicles.Also, at these temperatures, frostbite can set in on exposed skin within minutes.You should seek medical attention if you're showing symptoms of frostbite like pain in your hands, face, nose or ears, tingling or numbness in your toes and feet, and skin discoloration or blisters, particularly on your extremities.ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said starting Friday, temperatures won't climb above freezing for at least 10 days, and possibly even the next two weeks.The Illinois Tollway is putting it's Zero Weather Road Patrols in place to respond around the clock to stranded drivers."We want to make sure that our patrons are safe and that we're providing any assistance that we can due to the extreme weather," said Steve Mednis, with the Illinois Tollway.Officials are urging stranded drivers to call for help and wait inside their vehicles.There are some steps you can take to keep your vehicle running and your house warm.-To keep your car running in the extreme cold, get your battery checked and make sure you have jumper cables in your trunk.-Keep your gas tank at least half full.-Have an emergency kit equipped with blankets, non-perishable food, boots and extra clothing in case you get stranded.When it comes to your home, experts advise:-Setting your thermostat to 68 degrees-Have your furnace inspected to make sure it's working safely and efficiently.-Replace your furnace filter if it's been a while.The Chicago Fire Department does not recommend using space heaters; however, if used, be sure they are UL certified and at least 3 feet from anything that can ignite. The use of a space heater in children's rooms should be monitored closely as children sometimes move them close to or into the bed with tragic results, officials said. If extension cords are used, they should be rated at 15 amps minimum and never put cords under carpet. With the added demand on furnaces and boilers, CFD also reminds residents they are required by ordinance to have working carbon monoxide detectors to protect against carbon monoxide leaks from a heating system that could be fatal over time, and to keep smoke detectors in working order.Another big problem in the cold: busted pipes.To prevent this from happening:-Allow a slow trickle of water to flow from your faucets to help prevent pipes from freezing-Open doors and cabinets to allow heat to get to bathroom pipes and pipes under sinks.When it comes to protecting yourself from frostbite or hypothermia, use common sense, dress in layers and always wear a hat and gloves.Cook County Warming Centers will also be open. Visitfor more information.OEMC will monitor weather conditions with the National Weather Service and coordinate response efforts with the city's public safety and infrastructure departments and public partners to keep residents safe and informed, officials said.Residents were reminded to provide any needed assistance to neighbors, family members, the elderly and those most vulnerable during the cold weather. If you need to request a well-being check you can call 311, go to, or use the 311 mobile app.More snow is possible Monday, Dutra said.